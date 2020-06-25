2332 MALAGA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub

Perched above the street and at the end of a long, private drive you will find this stunning Contemporary Spanish in coveted Outpost Estates. This special 1-story compound offers resort-style living in a sweeping open space. The grand entry w/walls of glass welcomes you. The Master Suite, located in it's own wing, provides seclusion & comfort with its own fireplace, en-suite bath with spa tub, double vanity and large walk-in closets. The updated kitchen w/granite countertops and stainless steel appliances presents the perfect opportunity for entertaining friends or cooking that special dinner. This huge light-filled space, with an abundance of windows & a bank of three sets of French doors, opens up to the crown jewel of this exceptional home-the marvelous & massive outdoor space with expansive pool & cabana. The additional flat yard w/patios and decks delivers astounding canyon views or a spot for relaxation & repose. Gleaming hardwood & tile floors throughout, with 3 add'l bedrooms.