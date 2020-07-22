All apartments in Los Angeles
23315 Schoolcraft Street
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

23315 Schoolcraft Street

23315 Schoolcraft Street · No Longer Available
Location

23315 Schoolcraft Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
- BEAUTIFUL WEST HILLS POOL HOME. Located in one of the Most Prestigious School Districts in Los Angeles; Welby Way Elementary, Hale Middle School and El Camino High School. This Magnificent Property has been recently updated to include: New Paint inside and Out, New Stainless Appliances including a Refrigerator and Double Oven, Washer and Dryer, New Tile Fire Place, New Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, New Energy Saving Pool Pump and Energy Saving Dual DWP Water Meter, Ceiling Fans, Central AC and Heat, Large Bonus Room, 2 Car Garage with Plenty of Storage and a Huge Work Space, Covered Patio and a Sparkling Pool!!! This Loving Family Home has it all!

(RLNE4315529)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23315 Schoolcraft Street have any available units?
23315 Schoolcraft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23315 Schoolcraft Street have?
Some of 23315 Schoolcraft Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23315 Schoolcraft Street currently offering any rent specials?
23315 Schoolcraft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23315 Schoolcraft Street pet-friendly?
No, 23315 Schoolcraft Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23315 Schoolcraft Street offer parking?
Yes, 23315 Schoolcraft Street offers parking.
Does 23315 Schoolcraft Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23315 Schoolcraft Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23315 Schoolcraft Street have a pool?
Yes, 23315 Schoolcraft Street has a pool.
Does 23315 Schoolcraft Street have accessible units?
No, 23315 Schoolcraft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23315 Schoolcraft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23315 Schoolcraft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
