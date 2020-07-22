23315 Schoolcraft Street

Amenities

- BEAUTIFUL WEST HILLS POOL HOME. Located in one of the Most Prestigious School Districts in Los Angeles; Welby Way Elementary, Hale Middle School and El Camino High School. This Magnificent Property has been recently updated to include: New Paint inside and Out, New Stainless Appliances including a Refrigerator and Double Oven, Washer and Dryer, New Tile Fire Place, New Flooring, Recessed Lighting, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, New Energy Saving Pool Pump and Energy Saving Dual DWP Water Meter, Ceiling Fans, Central AC and Heat, Large Bonus Room, 2 Car Garage with Plenty of Storage and a Huge Work Space, Covered Patio and a Sparkling Pool!!! This Loving Family Home has it all!



(RLNE4315529)