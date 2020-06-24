2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

In the heart of Silver Lake and in Ivanhoe school district! This modern 4 bed/3 bath family home has sweeping and unobstructed views of the reservoir. This spacious, freshly painted and refurbished home is ideal for entertaining as well as active daily living.The open floor plan seamlessly connects the gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances to the large dining room. Master suite and one of the upstairs bedrooms share a lake-front balcony, appointed with terra cotta tile flooring, making it perfect for both morning coffee and evening cocktails. A spiral staircase connects the backyard deck to the lush, landscaped garden terrace for a family and pet-friendly environment. Discover the allure of Silver Lake's vibrant and friendly atmosphere, making it one of LA's most desirable neighborhoods to live in.