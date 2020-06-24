All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive

2331 West Silver Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2331 West Silver Lake Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In the heart of Silver Lake and in Ivanhoe school district! This modern 4 bed/3 bath family home has sweeping and unobstructed views of the reservoir. This spacious, freshly painted and refurbished home is ideal for entertaining as well as active daily living.The open floor plan seamlessly connects the gourmet kitchen with new stainless steel appliances to the large dining room. Master suite and one of the upstairs bedrooms share a lake-front balcony, appointed with terra cotta tile flooring, making it perfect for both morning coffee and evening cocktails. A spiral staircase connects the backyard deck to the lush, landscaped garden terrace for a family and pet-friendly environment. Discover the allure of Silver Lake's vibrant and friendly atmosphere, making it one of LA's most desirable neighborhoods to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive have any available units?
2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive have?
Some of 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive offers parking.
Does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive have a pool?
No, 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 West SILVER LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.

