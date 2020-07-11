All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2331 GRAND CANAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2331 GRAND CANAL
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

2331 GRAND CANAL

2331 Grand Canal · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2331 Grand Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Exceptional location at the intersection of Grand and Linnie Canals, this home was designed by Peter Cohen AIA. Wide open rooms, with a beautiful view of the canal. This home features bamboo flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, a chef's kitchen which opens to the living room along with a landscaped front yard. The second floor offers a large master with walk-in-closet and private bath. 2 additional bedrooms and bath. The third level has an alluring 500 square foot deck (approx.) in addition a bath and room which could be used as a bedroom, family room or an office or whatever you desire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
2331 GRAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 GRAND CANAL have?
Some of 2331 GRAND CANAL's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2331 GRAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 2331 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2331 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 2331 GRAND CANAL offers parking.
Does 2331 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 GRAND CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 2331 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2331 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2331 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 GRAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Joshua
1353 N Martel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College