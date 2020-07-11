2331 GRAND CANAL

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Exceptional location at the intersection of Grand and Linnie Canals, this home was designed by Peter Cohen AIA. Wide open rooms, with a beautiful view of the canal. This home features bamboo flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, a chef's kitchen which opens to the living room along with a landscaped front yard. The second floor offers a large master with walk-in-closet and private bath. 2 additional bedrooms and bath. The third level has an alluring 500 square foot deck (approx.) in addition a bath and room which could be used as a bedroom, family room or an office or whatever you desire!