2325 McKinley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential definition of beach life with its open, airy floor plan and natural flow of indoor/outdoor space! Streaming with light, this large open living/kitchen/dining concept has stately wood floors throughout, concrete-faced fireplace and a large pull down screen for viewing, spacious eat-in kitchen with huge island and stainless steel appliances. Fabulous outdoor patio lushly landscaped with citrus trees, palms, giant Birds of Paradise and a koi & turtle pond! Wander upstairs to the luxurious master suite w/oversized sliders opening onto your private balcony infusing the room with natural light, the master bath with a divine soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The roof-top deck is every entertainers dream with an outdoor fireplace, built- in stainless steel grill, fridge, sink, gorgeous marble counters & extensive seating. Additional home amenities include recessed lighting, Epson TV room projector, double pane windows, custom ceiling fans, laundry room, w/ LG washer/dryer, outside shower and biker holder, ADT System, Control 4 System, and Noritz Tankless Water Heater. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. Garage parking not available but does have gated parking behind the house. Gardening and koi pond servicing is included in rent. Pets may be considered only after a pet application has been completed.



You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just south of Venice Boulevard and only a couple blocks the Venice Canals. Venice Beach is a mere 1/2 mile to the west and Marina del Rey is a 1/2 mile to the south.



