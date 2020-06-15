All apartments in Los Angeles
2325 McKinley Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2325 McKinley Avenue

2325 Mckinley Avenue · (310) 362-4652
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2325 Mckinley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2325 McKinley Avenue · Avail. now

$14,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stunning & Luxurious Venice Home! - Stunning architectural home in the heart of Venice and located in the coveted Silver Triangle! Completed remodeled in 2017, this fully furnished grand 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, plus den property is the quintessential definition of beach life with its open, airy floor plan and natural flow of indoor/outdoor space! Streaming with light, this large open living/kitchen/dining concept has stately wood floors throughout, concrete-faced fireplace and a large pull down screen for viewing, spacious eat-in kitchen with huge island and stainless steel appliances. Fabulous outdoor patio lushly landscaped with citrus trees, palms, giant Birds of Paradise and a koi & turtle pond! Wander upstairs to the luxurious master suite w/oversized sliders opening onto your private balcony infusing the room with natural light, the master bath with a divine soaking tub and large walk-in closet. The roof-top deck is every entertainers dream with an outdoor fireplace, built- in stainless steel grill, fridge, sink, gorgeous marble counters & extensive seating. Additional home amenities include recessed lighting, Epson TV room projector, double pane windows, custom ceiling fans, laundry room, w/ LG washer/dryer, outside shower and biker holder, ADT System, Control 4 System, and Noritz Tankless Water Heater. The lease is offered on a 12-month term. Tenant pays for all utilities. Garage parking not available but does have gated parking behind the house. Gardening and koi pond servicing is included in rent. Pets may be considered only after a pet application has been completed.

You will get unbelievable weather with this great location. This home is situated just south of Venice Boulevard and only a couple blocks the Venice Canals. Venice Beach is a mere 1/2 mile to the west and Marina del Rey is a 1/2 mile to the south.

(RLNE5694609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2325 McKinley Avenue have any available units?
2325 McKinley Avenue has a unit available for $14,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2325 McKinley Avenue have?
Some of 2325 McKinley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2325 McKinley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2325 McKinley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2325 McKinley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2325 McKinley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2325 McKinley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2325 McKinley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2325 McKinley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2325 McKinley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2325 McKinley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2325 McKinley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2325 McKinley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2325 McKinley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2325 McKinley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2325 McKinley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
