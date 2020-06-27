2324 South BEVERLY GLEN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful brand new remodeled unit in the heart of Century City. Reserved Tandem parking spaces, private storage space in garage, community pool. Adjacent to Beverly Hills. Beautiful tree top view unit featuring modern and bright, open interiors, walk-in closet, and quality finishes. Centrally located and moments away from luxury dining and shopping at Westfield Shopping Mall, West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Westwood and future Google Head Quarters. 2 min drive to Westwood Charter School. Within walking distance of the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center and Rancho Park. Dogs with 20 pounds weight restriction.