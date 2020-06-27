All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 12 2019 at 6:53 AM

2324 South BEVERLY GLEN

2324 South Beverly Glen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2324 South Beverly Glen Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful brand new remodeled unit in the heart of Century City. Reserved Tandem parking spaces, private storage space in garage, community pool. Adjacent to Beverly Hills. Beautiful tree top view unit featuring modern and bright, open interiors, walk-in closet, and quality finishes. Centrally located and moments away from luxury dining and shopping at Westfield Shopping Mall, West Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Westwood and future Google Head Quarters. 2 min drive to Westwood Charter School. Within walking distance of the Cheviot Hills Recreation Center and Rancho Park. Dogs with 20 pounds weight restriction.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN have any available units?
2324 South BEVERLY GLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN have?
Some of 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN currently offering any rent specials?
2324 South BEVERLY GLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN is pet friendly.
Does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN offer parking?
Yes, 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN offers parking.
Does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN have a pool?
Yes, 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN has a pool.
Does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN have accessible units?
No, 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 South BEVERLY GLEN has units with dishwashers.
