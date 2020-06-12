23228 ERWIN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Private, private, private! Exquisitely remodeled single-story pool home in prestige Walnut Acres. Behind the private gates you will find a spacious and bright modern ranch style home with beautiful refinished white oak flooring. The kitchen was modernized with refinished cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous Mexican tile flooring. The spacious living room is open to the dining room and sunroom, perfect for entertaining. The large concrete fireplace adds to the character of this home. The private master suite overlooks the backyard, ample closet space and tastefully remodeled bathroom w/shower and separate tub. Entertainer's backyard with brand new pool, new fencing and landscaping, gazebo and accent lighting for ambiance. The perfect place to unwind from your busy day.