All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23228 ERWIN Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23228 ERWIN Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

23228 ERWIN Street

23228 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23228 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Private, private, private! Exquisitely remodeled single-story pool home in prestige Walnut Acres. Behind the private gates you will find a spacious and bright modern ranch style home with beautiful refinished white oak flooring. The kitchen was modernized with refinished cabinets, quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous Mexican tile flooring. The spacious living room is open to the dining room and sunroom, perfect for entertaining. The large concrete fireplace adds to the character of this home. The private master suite overlooks the backyard, ample closet space and tastefully remodeled bathroom w/shower and separate tub. Entertainer's backyard with brand new pool, new fencing and landscaping, gazebo and accent lighting for ambiance. The perfect place to unwind from your busy day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23228 ERWIN Street have any available units?
23228 ERWIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23228 ERWIN Street have?
Some of 23228 ERWIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23228 ERWIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
23228 ERWIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23228 ERWIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 23228 ERWIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23228 ERWIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 23228 ERWIN Street offers parking.
Does 23228 ERWIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23228 ERWIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23228 ERWIN Street have a pool?
Yes, 23228 ERWIN Street has a pool.
Does 23228 ERWIN Street have accessible units?
No, 23228 ERWIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23228 ERWIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23228 ERWIN Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
The HW by CLG
7928 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College