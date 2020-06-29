23221 Vanowen Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming one story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1600 square feet! The living room is carpeted and has a fireplace. The kitchen offers a lot of cabinet storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer. Double doors leads to a very spacious additional den/bedroom with a closet . Nice size dining area. The house has brand new carpets. The interior of the house has been painted. Huge backyard to entertain guests The house has a lot of storage space along with central A/c and heating.

Its two car parking garage. Centrally located. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!