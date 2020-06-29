All apartments in Los Angeles
23221 Vanowen Street

Location

23221 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This charming one story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths almost 1600 square feet! The living room is carpeted and has a fireplace. The kitchen offers a lot of cabinet storage, and a separate room for the washer dryer. Double doors leads to a very spacious additional den/bedroom with a closet . Nice size dining area. The house has brand new carpets. The interior of the house has been painted. Huge backyard to entertain guests The house has a lot of storage space along with central A/c and heating.
Its two car parking garage. Centrally located. All these amenities are sure to make you and your guest feel right at home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23221 Vanowen Street have any available units?
23221 Vanowen Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23221 Vanowen Street have?
Some of 23221 Vanowen Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23221 Vanowen Street currently offering any rent specials?
23221 Vanowen Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23221 Vanowen Street pet-friendly?
No, 23221 Vanowen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23221 Vanowen Street offer parking?
Yes, 23221 Vanowen Street offers parking.
Does 23221 Vanowen Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23221 Vanowen Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23221 Vanowen Street have a pool?
No, 23221 Vanowen Street does not have a pool.
Does 23221 Vanowen Street have accessible units?
No, 23221 Vanowen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23221 Vanowen Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23221 Vanowen Street has units with dishwashers.

