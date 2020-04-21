All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:47 AM

2321 Teviot St.

2321 Teviot Street · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Teviot Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 bed rooms, 1 bath and a bonus room to be used as an indoor man cave (or princess castle), office space or storage - you decide its perfect use. This non-smoking lower duplex unit has recently been updated with porcelain and wood floors and double insulated windows. Granite countertops, stainless steel range and refrigerator (photos show fridge in kitchen and bonus room), ceiling fans, air conditioner, on-site laundry, open off-street parking for two vehicles (street parking is one side only), 16X40 swimming pool, barbecue grills, exercise weights, additional full bath in basement and lots of exterior space for chilllin, sunning or entertaining. Deck space great for outdoor dining and viewing the Griffith Park Observatory and hillsides. Cool and quiet neighbors (many work in the Hollywood industry). If youre needing a quiet comfortable place to create, study, work at home, or just be comfortable, this may be the place for you. We are a 5-minute walk from Ginger Grass restaurant, Silver Lake Coffee, Silver Lake Library, public transportation, Red Lion Tavern and Bank of America; 7-minute walk to Whole Foods 365, CVS Pharmacy, East West Bank, Wells Fargo, and Starbucks. Oh, yeah. A 10-minute walk to the Silver Lake Reservoir and dog park. Wired for Spectrum Internet, however. you can bring the service provider of your choice. 25 pound, or less, dog is acceptable with $1000 deposit and pet agreement. No cats. Manager occupies the upstairs unit (carpeted floor). If youre driving by and would like to see the inside, park (in the driveway if convenient) and have a look in the windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Teviot St. have any available units?
2321 Teviot St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Teviot St. have?
Some of 2321 Teviot St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Teviot St. currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Teviot St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Teviot St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2321 Teviot St. is pet friendly.
Does 2321 Teviot St. offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Teviot St. offers parking.
Does 2321 Teviot St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Teviot St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Teviot St. have a pool?
Yes, 2321 Teviot St. has a pool.
Does 2321 Teviot St. have accessible units?
No, 2321 Teviot St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Teviot St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2321 Teviot St. does not have units with dishwashers.
