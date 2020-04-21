2321 Teviot St.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

2 bed rooms, 1 bath and a bonus room to be used as an indoor man cave (or princess castle), office space or storage - you decide its perfect use. This non-smoking lower duplex unit has recently been updated with porcelain and wood floors and double insulated windows. Granite countertops, stainless steel range and refrigerator (photos show fridge in kitchen and bonus room), ceiling fans, air conditioner, on-site laundry, open off-street parking for two vehicles (street parking is one side only), 16X40 swimming pool, barbecue grills, exercise weights, additional full bath in basement and lots of exterior space for chilllin, sunning or entertaining. Deck space great for outdoor dining and viewing the Griffith Park Observatory and hillsides. Cool and quiet neighbors (many work in the Hollywood industry). If youre needing a quiet comfortable place to create, study, work at home, or just be comfortable, this may be the place for you. We are a 5-minute walk from Ginger Grass restaurant, Silver Lake Coffee, Silver Lake Library, public transportation, Red Lion Tavern and Bank of America; 7-minute walk to Whole Foods 365, CVS Pharmacy, East West Bank, Wells Fargo, and Starbucks. Oh, yeah. A 10-minute walk to the Silver Lake Reservoir and dog park. Wired for Spectrum Internet, however. you can bring the service provider of your choice. 25 pound, or less, dog is acceptable with $1000 deposit and pet agreement. No cats. Manager occupies the upstairs unit (carpeted floor). If youre driving by and would like to see the inside, park (in the driveway if convenient) and have a look in the windows.