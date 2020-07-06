2318 Holly Drive

Amenities

Magnificent, yet charming, upper unit of a 1920's duplex. Beautifully refurbished in the original 1920's style and conveniently situated in the Hollywood Dell area. There is a private covered parking space in addition to an outdoor patio. The unit features two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus a large private mezzanine useable as either a third bedroom or office/studio loft. Central air and heat, high ceilings, fireplace, and separate laundry room. There are solid wood floors throughout the residence. You will appreciate the character of this home from the moment you walk in the front door. It's truly the perfect dwelling for someone wanting privacy with a home-like feel.