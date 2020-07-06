All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

2318 Holly Drive

2318 N Holly Dr
Location

2318 N Holly Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Magnificent, yet charming, upper unit of a 1920's duplex. Beautifully refurbished in the original 1920's style and conveniently situated in the Hollywood Dell area. There is a private covered parking space in addition to an outdoor patio. The unit features two large bedrooms, two full bathrooms, plus a large private mezzanine useable as either a third bedroom or office/studio loft. Central air and heat, high ceilings, fireplace, and separate laundry room. There are solid wood floors throughout the residence. You will appreciate the character of this home from the moment you walk in the front door. It's truly the perfect dwelling for someone wanting privacy with a home-like feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2318 Holly Drive have any available units?
2318 Holly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2318 Holly Drive have?
Some of 2318 Holly Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2318 Holly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2318 Holly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2318 Holly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2318 Holly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2318 Holly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2318 Holly Drive offers parking.
Does 2318 Holly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2318 Holly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2318 Holly Drive have a pool?
No, 2318 Holly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2318 Holly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2318 Holly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2318 Holly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2318 Holly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

