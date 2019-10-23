23142 Dolorosa Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Just remodeled single level home if great area of Walnut Acres. Nearly 1/2 acre lot with two homes both for rent. The second home is 1200 sq ft with 2 or 3 bedrooms 2 baths $3500 with its own private yard. Front house has its own private yard with sparkling pool. The entire property is gated at the street with electric gate opener. We are just completing the final cleanup and finishing touches and landscape but both can be shown by appointment. Great family neighborhood near Woodlake elementary. Be sure to look at photo of open floor plan, with new wood floors, bathrooms, kitchens, recessed lights, windows, doors, appliances, closets,and the front house has a new central air and heat unit. Wonderful rental for your family or an extended family could rent them both.