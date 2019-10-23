All apartments in Los Angeles
23142 Dolorosa Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

23142 Dolorosa Street

23142 Dolorosa Street
Location

23142 Dolorosa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
range
Just remodeled single level home if great area of Walnut Acres. Nearly 1/2 acre lot with two homes both for rent. The second home is 1200 sq ft with 2 or 3 bedrooms 2 baths $3500 with its own private yard. Front house has its own private yard with sparkling pool. The entire property is gated at the street with electric gate opener. We are just completing the final cleanup and finishing touches and landscape but both can be shown by appointment. Great family neighborhood near Woodlake elementary. Be sure to look at photo of open floor plan, with new wood floors, bathrooms, kitchens, recessed lights, windows, doors, appliances, closets,and the front house has a new central air and heat unit. Wonderful rental for your family or an extended family could rent them both.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23142 Dolorosa Street have any available units?
23142 Dolorosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23142 Dolorosa Street have?
Some of 23142 Dolorosa Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23142 Dolorosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
23142 Dolorosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23142 Dolorosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 23142 Dolorosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23142 Dolorosa Street offer parking?
No, 23142 Dolorosa Street does not offer parking.
Does 23142 Dolorosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23142 Dolorosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23142 Dolorosa Street have a pool?
Yes, 23142 Dolorosa Street has a pool.
Does 23142 Dolorosa Street have accessible units?
No, 23142 Dolorosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23142 Dolorosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23142 Dolorosa Street has units with dishwashers.
