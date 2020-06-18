All apartments in Los Angeles
23139 Schoenborn Street

Location

23139 Schoenborn Street, Los Angeles, CA 91304
West Hills

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Desirable cul de sac Location! This beauty is in the prestigious Hidden Lake Community in West Hills – This spacious home features an open floor plan with a huge living room with beautiful new laminate floors and high ceilings. The dining room opens to the spacious and new kitchen with beautiful calacatta quartz counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. 4 spacious bedrooms, new paint, new base moulding, recess lights, central A/C and heat unit, entertainers backyard and access to the community pool, tennis courts, etc.. Landlord pays HOA, water and gardener. This is a must see!! Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23139 Schoenborn Street have any available units?
23139 Schoenborn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23139 Schoenborn Street have?
Some of 23139 Schoenborn Street's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23139 Schoenborn Street currently offering any rent specials?
23139 Schoenborn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23139 Schoenborn Street pet-friendly?
No, 23139 Schoenborn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23139 Schoenborn Street offer parking?
Yes, 23139 Schoenborn Street offers parking.
Does 23139 Schoenborn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23139 Schoenborn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23139 Schoenborn Street have a pool?
Yes, 23139 Schoenborn Street has a pool.
Does 23139 Schoenborn Street have accessible units?
No, 23139 Schoenborn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23139 Schoenborn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23139 Schoenborn Street does not have units with dishwashers.

