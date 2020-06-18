23139 Schoenborn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Desirable cul de sac Location! This beauty is in the prestigious Hidden Lake Community in West Hills – This spacious home features an open floor plan with a huge living room with beautiful new laminate floors and high ceilings. The dining room opens to the spacious and new kitchen with beautiful calacatta quartz counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. 4 spacious bedrooms, new paint, new base moulding, recess lights, central A/C and heat unit, entertainers backyard and access to the community pool, tennis courts, etc.. Landlord pays HOA, water and gardener. This is a must see!! Schedule your showing today.