Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA
23123 Vanowen Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
23123 Vanowen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing House for RENT in West Hills - Great, gated 4 bed, 2 bath house in West Hills for Rent.. call me today to schedule a showing...Pictures shown are when the owners lived in the property.
(RLNE5094843)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA have any available units?
23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA currently offering any rent specials?
23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA pet-friendly?
Yes, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA is pet friendly.
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA offer parking?
No, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA does not offer parking.
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA have a pool?
Yes, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA has a pool.
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA have accessible units?
No, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA does not have accessible units.
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA have units with dishwashers?
No, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA have units with air conditioning?
No, 23123 Vanowen Street, West Hills CA does not have units with air conditioning.
