Los Angeles, CA
2312 N Gower Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2312 N Gower Street

2312 North Gower Street · No Longer Available
Location

2312 North Gower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated in the heart of Hollywood is a charming Duplex for lease! First unit is a 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom with a separate entrance that can also be used as a studio or work area. The second unit is a 2 bedroom with a 2.5 bathroom! Both Units Recently remodeled with a bright and spacious floor-plan, beautiful flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting with one of the units complete with two private balconies. Cozy kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, and decorative tile backsplash! In unit laundry area with well-lit bathrooms and spacious bedrooms with tons of closet/storage space! Welcome to 2312 Gower Street!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 N Gower Street have any available units?
2312 N Gower Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 N Gower Street have?
Some of 2312 N Gower Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 N Gower Street currently offering any rent specials?
2312 N Gower Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 N Gower Street pet-friendly?
No, 2312 N Gower Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2312 N Gower Street offer parking?
Yes, 2312 N Gower Street does offer parking.
Does 2312 N Gower Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 N Gower Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 N Gower Street have a pool?
No, 2312 N Gower Street does not have a pool.
Does 2312 N Gower Street have accessible units?
No, 2312 N Gower Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 N Gower Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 N Gower Street has units with dishwashers.
