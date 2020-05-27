2312 N Gower Street

Amenities

Situated in the heart of Hollywood is a charming Duplex for lease! First unit is a 1 bedroom with 1 bathroom with a separate entrance that can also be used as a studio or work area. The second unit is a 2 bedroom with a 2.5 bathroom! Both Units Recently remodeled with a bright and spacious floor-plan, beautiful flooring, baseboard moldings, recessed lighting with one of the units complete with two private balconies. Cozy kitchen with stainless-steel appliances, and decorative tile backsplash! In unit laundry area with well-lit bathrooms and spacious bedrooms with tons of closet/storage space! Welcome to 2312 Gower Street!