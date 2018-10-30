2311 West 10TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking lobby

Newer built condo, Located in Korean Town adjacent to Down Town Los Angeles. Secured gated 2 tandem great parking spaces on lobby level right next to the elevator. Brand New paint, floor and Brand New Carpet for each bedrooms. Great floor plan with each bedroom separated each other for added privacy and spacious master bedroom with city view balcony, south exposure! Opened kitchen and living room floor plan, Kitchen has an island for breakfast bar with Granite counter top with custom cabinetry, also equipped with stainless steel appliances including microwave,dishwasher,fridge,gas stove and laundry washer and dryers in unit!Located in very convenient local area and few minutes distance to freeways, restaurants,groceries, Korea Town and DTLA, etc.