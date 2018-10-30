All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2311 West 10TH Street
2311 West 10TH Street

2311 West 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 West 10th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90006
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
Newer built condo, Located in Korean Town adjacent to Down Town Los Angeles. Secured gated 2 tandem great parking spaces on lobby level right next to the elevator. Brand New paint, floor and Brand New Carpet for each bedrooms. Great floor plan with each bedroom separated each other for added privacy and spacious master bedroom with city view balcony, south exposure! Opened kitchen and living room floor plan, Kitchen has an island for breakfast bar with Granite counter top with custom cabinetry, also equipped with stainless steel appliances including microwave,dishwasher,fridge,gas stove and laundry washer and dryers in unit!Located in very convenient local area and few minutes distance to freeways, restaurants,groceries, Korea Town and DTLA, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 West 10TH Street have any available units?
2311 West 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 West 10TH Street have?
Some of 2311 West 10TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 West 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2311 West 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 West 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2311 West 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2311 West 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2311 West 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 2311 West 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 West 10TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 West 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 2311 West 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2311 West 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2311 West 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 West 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 West 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.

