2311 South West View Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

TH Available 04/24/20 Brand New Ultra Modern + Chef Kitchen 3-Level 3BR 3BA Townhome in Prime Mid City. Super Central Location to get anywhere in LA!! Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Super Deep Chef Sink, European Touch Open Cabinets, Recessed lighting throughout, massive 2 car Tandem Garage, with compact parking behind, a total of 3 spots. Central A/C, premium cable ready and security system ready. Brand new Washer Dryer in secured and gated garage. Short drive to nearly every neighborhood in core LA. Culver City is just a few min away.



Video Showing Link:



https://youtu.be/nrMxazZdcJA



If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. Culver City is 2 min away. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood just 10 min away. DTLA and USC just 7 min away. Santa Monica is just 15 min away.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)



Local Employers:



SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2311-s-west-view-st-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa-unit-th/579807a5-cd90-4284-a921-1cac17f2303e



(RLNE5668228)