Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2311 South West View Street

2311 West View Street · No Longer Available
Location

2311 West View Street, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
TH Available 04/24/20 Brand New Ultra Modern + Chef Kitchen 3-Level 3BR 3BA Townhome in Prime Mid City. Super Central Location to get anywhere in LA!! Premium Stainless Steel Appliances, Super Deep Chef Sink, European Touch Open Cabinets, Recessed lighting throughout, massive 2 car Tandem Garage, with compact parking behind, a total of 3 spots. Central A/C, premium cable ready and security system ready. Brand new Washer Dryer in secured and gated garage. Short drive to nearly every neighborhood in core LA. Culver City is just a few min away.

Video Showing Link:

https://youtu.be/nrMxazZdcJA

If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything. Culver City is 2 min away. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood just 10 min away. DTLA and USC just 7 min away. Santa Monica is just 15 min away.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text only please for ultra fast and rapid response)

Local Employers:

SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Sony, NetFlix, Kaiser, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2311-s-west-view-st-los-angeles-ca-90016-usa-unit-th/579807a5-cd90-4284-a921-1cac17f2303e

(RLNE5668228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2311 South West View Street have any available units?
2311 South West View Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2311 South West View Street have?
Some of 2311 South West View Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2311 South West View Street currently offering any rent specials?
2311 South West View Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2311 South West View Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2311 South West View Street is pet friendly.
Does 2311 South West View Street offer parking?
Yes, 2311 South West View Street offers parking.
Does 2311 South West View Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2311 South West View Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2311 South West View Street have a pool?
No, 2311 South West View Street does not have a pool.
Does 2311 South West View Street have accessible units?
No, 2311 South West View Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2311 South West View Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2311 South West View Street has units with dishwashers.

