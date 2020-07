Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Located in Historic Filipinotown, this home features an open floor plan and beautiful hardwood floors throughout, with an updated kitchen and bathrooms. From the master bedroom step in to the renovated deck and low maintenance wraparound yard. The home also features an attached garage with additional parking spaces in front within the gated property. Welcome home!