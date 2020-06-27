2307 FOX HILLS Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill

Located in a highly desirable neighborhood, this coveted corner unit boasts natural light and views that welcomes you home. Renovated with modern finishes, this condo offers a large spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, wood floors throughout and plenty of closet & storage space. A nicely sized dining area offers room for entertaining and interacting with guests, while the sizable updated kitchen with modern appliances has plenty of storage and prep space, with water osmosis system installed. Make your way to the generous private master bedroom with updated en suite bath, which is separated with no adjoining walls. The comfortably sized guest bedroom provides room to spread out and privacy. This home is located on beautiful Fox Hills Drive, a hidden oasis with quiet walkable streets, yet situated near great schools, entertainment, Rancho Park Golf Course and the luxurious Westfield Century City Mall. Water included.