All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2307 FOX HILLS Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2307 FOX HILLS Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2307 FOX HILLS Drive

2307 Fox Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2307 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
Located in a highly desirable neighborhood, this coveted corner unit boasts natural light and views that welcomes you home. Renovated with modern finishes, this condo offers a large spacious open floor plan with high ceilings, wood floors throughout and plenty of closet & storage space. A nicely sized dining area offers room for entertaining and interacting with guests, while the sizable updated kitchen with modern appliances has plenty of storage and prep space, with water osmosis system installed. Make your way to the generous private master bedroom with updated en suite bath, which is separated with no adjoining walls. The comfortably sized guest bedroom provides room to spread out and privacy. This home is located on beautiful Fox Hills Drive, a hidden oasis with quiet walkable streets, yet situated near great schools, entertainment, Rancho Park Golf Course and the luxurious Westfield Century City Mall. Water included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive have any available units?
2307 FOX HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2307 FOX HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 FOX HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2307 FOX HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 FOX HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2307 FOX HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive offer parking?
No, 2307 FOX HILLS Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 FOX HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2307 FOX HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2307 FOX HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 FOX HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2307 FOX HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

C1
4210 Del Rey Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90292
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College