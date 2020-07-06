All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:57 AM

2305 S. Figueroa Street

2305 Figueroa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
South Central LA

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
Independent, adequately furnished, Two one bedroom and one bath places behind my home on a treed lot with laminate wood floor, baseboard heaters. Own independent and safe access,
Living room/eating area w/ furniture and IKEA cabinets throughout
steel sink and disposal, refrigerator, microwave.
Independent bathroom with stand-in shower
Quiet bedroom with furniture
Access to laundry on site.
Minutes from El Camino real and public transport, 15 minutes walk to Menlo Park Caltrain
There are two units each has one bedroom and 1 bath and living room area. Rent will vary based on the length of stay. Asking for $2000/month for the smaller place and $2200/ month for the larger place for a minimum 3 months. Contact 6504683966 for shorter-term rental. The rent includes all UTILITIES, WIFI.
$2000 as a deposit.
Available for immediate occupancy. No pets, no smoking and no partying.
Ideal for single professionals looking quick access to Stanford, SRI or Palo Alto / Menlo Park / Redwood City work locations or Caltrain.
The place is for single occupancy only.
Email or call for an appointment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 S. Figueroa Street have any available units?
2305 S. Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 S. Figueroa Street have?
Some of 2305 S. Figueroa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 S. Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 S. Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 S. Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
No, 2305 S. Figueroa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2305 S. Figueroa Street offer parking?
No, 2305 S. Figueroa Street does not offer parking.
Does 2305 S. Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 S. Figueroa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 S. Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 2305 S. Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 S. Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 S. Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 S. Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 S. Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

