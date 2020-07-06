2305 S. Figueroa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

Independent, adequately furnished, Two one bedroom and one bath places behind my home on a treed lot with laminate wood floor, baseboard heaters. Own independent and safe access,

Living room/eating area w/ furniture and IKEA cabinets throughout

steel sink and disposal, refrigerator, microwave.

Independent bathroom with stand-in shower

Quiet bedroom with furniture

Access to laundry on site.

Minutes from El Camino real and public transport, 15 minutes walk to Menlo Park Caltrain

There are two units each has one bedroom and 1 bath and living room area. Rent will vary based on the length of stay. Asking for $2000/month for the smaller place and $2200/ month for the larger place for a minimum 3 months. Contact 6504683966 for shorter-term rental. The rent includes all UTILITIES, WIFI.

$2000 as a deposit.

Available for immediate occupancy. No pets, no smoking and no partying.

Ideal for single professionals looking quick access to Stanford, SRI or Palo Alto / Menlo Park / Redwood City work locations or Caltrain.

The place is for single occupancy only.

Email or call for an appointment