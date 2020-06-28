23046 DOLOROSA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fantastic family home in sought after Walnut Acres! This spacious and bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled with new flooring and interior paint throughout; new HVAC system; granite kitchen counters and gas stove. Living room features a wood-burning fireplace and large skylight. The entire 2nd floor hosts the master suite and remodeled bath. Private backyard is ideal for entertaining with a large swimming pool & spa, fireplace, built-in barbecue, and a covered patio. Zoned for award-winning El Camino and Hale charter schools. Just minutes to the finest dining and shopping areas - The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, and Warner Center.