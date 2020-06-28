All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23046 DOLOROSA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23046 DOLOROSA Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

23046 DOLOROSA Street

23046 Dolorosa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23046 Dolorosa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fantastic family home in sought after Walnut Acres! This spacious and bright home offers 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Recently remodeled with new flooring and interior paint throughout; new HVAC system; granite kitchen counters and gas stove. Living room features a wood-burning fireplace and large skylight. The entire 2nd floor hosts the master suite and remodeled bath. Private backyard is ideal for entertaining with a large swimming pool & spa, fireplace, built-in barbecue, and a covered patio. Zoned for award-winning El Camino and Hale charter schools. Just minutes to the finest dining and shopping areas - The Village, Westfield Topanga Mall, and Warner Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23046 DOLOROSA Street have any available units?
23046 DOLOROSA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23046 DOLOROSA Street have?
Some of 23046 DOLOROSA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23046 DOLOROSA Street currently offering any rent specials?
23046 DOLOROSA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23046 DOLOROSA Street pet-friendly?
No, 23046 DOLOROSA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23046 DOLOROSA Street offer parking?
Yes, 23046 DOLOROSA Street offers parking.
Does 23046 DOLOROSA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23046 DOLOROSA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23046 DOLOROSA Street have a pool?
Yes, 23046 DOLOROSA Street has a pool.
Does 23046 DOLOROSA Street have accessible units?
No, 23046 DOLOROSA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23046 DOLOROSA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23046 DOLOROSA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1111 Wilshire
1111 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Avalon Studio 4121
4121 Radford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College