23045 Cohasset St.

Upgraded 3+2 w/fresh paint, new carpet & new A/C! (23045 Cohasset) - Welcome home! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); fresh paint; new carpet; new A/C system; inside laundry w/washer + dryer available; backyard w/large covered patio + separate wood deck; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4823305)