All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23045 Cohasset St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23045 Cohasset St.
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

23045 Cohasset St.

23045 Cohasset Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23045 Cohasset Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 3+2 w/fresh paint, new carpet & new A/C! (23045 Cohasset) - Welcome home! Features include: single-story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; dining area; upgraded kitchen w/stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave included); fresh paint; new carpet; new A/C system; inside laundry w/washer + dryer available; backyard w/large covered patio + separate wood deck; gardener included; 2 car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4823305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23045 Cohasset St. have any available units?
23045 Cohasset St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23045 Cohasset St. have?
Some of 23045 Cohasset St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23045 Cohasset St. currently offering any rent specials?
23045 Cohasset St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23045 Cohasset St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 23045 Cohasset St. is pet friendly.
Does 23045 Cohasset St. offer parking?
Yes, 23045 Cohasset St. offers parking.
Does 23045 Cohasset St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23045 Cohasset St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23045 Cohasset St. have a pool?
No, 23045 Cohasset St. does not have a pool.
Does 23045 Cohasset St. have accessible units?
No, 23045 Cohasset St. does not have accessible units.
Does 23045 Cohasset St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23045 Cohasset St. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College