All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 230 South Coronado Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
230 South Coronado Street
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

230 South Coronado Street

230 South Coronado Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

230 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf06c1f054 ---- Lovely \"Palm Springs Style\" building with spacious newly-renovated units located between Silverlake and Downtown. Come take a dip in the pool, lounge in the shade, and enjoy the charming retro vibe outside. Inside is all calming greys/whites with a bright cheery kitchen, generous cabinetry and closets, and retro built-ins. The unit has all new hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom, and lots of natural light. Walking distance to numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. Available for an immediate move in, please feel free to call 424.400.7010 This one won\'t last long! KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated, Open Floor Plan, Ceiling fans, Large Windows/Natural Light, Closet Space/ Storage Space, Outdoor Space, Parking included Beautiful new Large pool Pet Friendly Laundry: Onsite LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 South Coronado Street have any available units?
230 South Coronado Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 South Coronado Street have?
Some of 230 South Coronado Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 South Coronado Street currently offering any rent specials?
230 South Coronado Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 South Coronado Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 South Coronado Street is pet friendly.
Does 230 South Coronado Street offer parking?
Yes, 230 South Coronado Street offers parking.
Does 230 South Coronado Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 South Coronado Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 South Coronado Street have a pool?
Yes, 230 South Coronado Street has a pool.
Does 230 South Coronado Street have accessible units?
No, 230 South Coronado Street does not have accessible units.
Does 230 South Coronado Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 South Coronado Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Versailles
23100 Avenue San Luis
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8742 Orion
8742 Orion Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91343
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College