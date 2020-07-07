230 South Coronado Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cf06c1f054 ---- Lovely \"Palm Springs Style\" building with spacious newly-renovated units located between Silverlake and Downtown. Come take a dip in the pool, lounge in the shade, and enjoy the charming retro vibe outside. Inside is all calming greys/whites with a bright cheery kitchen, generous cabinetry and closets, and retro built-ins. The unit has all new hardwood floors, newly renovated bathroom, and lots of natural light. Walking distance to numerous coffee shops, restaurants, and supermarkets. Available for an immediate move in, please feel free to call 424.400.7010 This one won\'t last long! KEY FEATURES: Newly renovated, Open Floor Plan, Ceiling fans, Large Windows/Natural Light, Closet Space/ Storage Space, Outdoor Space, Parking included Beautiful new Large pool Pet Friendly Laundry: Onsite LEASE TERMS: 1 Year Lease