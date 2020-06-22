All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2299 BEVERWIL Drive

2299 Beverwil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2299 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
Fabulous remodeled home with gorgeous pool and large private grassy yard. California living at its finest. This Prairie architectural home has an open floor plan with easy indoor/ outdoor flow. The spacious dining area and living room look out to a large patio and yard through a wall of folding French doors. The covered patio is an extension of the living room into the outdoors. Perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the pool and lush garden setting. The spectacular cook's kitchen boasts granite counters, Wolf range, Viking refrigerator with water purifier, Miele dishwasher and LG washer/dryer. A bank of windows in the kitchen frame a great view of the yard. Hardwood floors and custom cabinetry throughout this unique home. 5.1 sound system in the living room and patio. 2-car tandem parking under a carport. The owner retains the use of the garage. Available April 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have any available units?
2299 BEVERWIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have?
Some of 2299 BEVERWIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2299 BEVERWIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2299 BEVERWIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2299 BEVERWIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive offers parking.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive has a pool.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2299 BEVERWIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2299 BEVERWIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
