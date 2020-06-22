2299 BEVERWIL Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage

Fabulous remodeled home with gorgeous pool and large private grassy yard. California living at its finest. This Prairie architectural home has an open floor plan with easy indoor/ outdoor flow. The spacious dining area and living room look out to a large patio and yard through a wall of folding French doors. The covered patio is an extension of the living room into the outdoors. Perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the pool and lush garden setting. The spectacular cook's kitchen boasts granite counters, Wolf range, Viking refrigerator with water purifier, Miele dishwasher and LG washer/dryer. A bank of windows in the kitchen frame a great view of the yard. Hardwood floors and custom cabinetry throughout this unique home. 5.1 sound system in the living room and patio. 2-car tandem parking under a carport. The owner retains the use of the garage. Available April 1.