All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2287 CAZADOR Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2287 CAZADOR Drive
Last updated January 7 2020 at 12:11 PM

2287 CAZADOR Drive

2287 Cazador Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2287 Cazador Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Glassell Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Greeted by palm trees all around the property, step into the low maintenance landscaped compound. Follow the stone path to your newly updated finished bungalow. Welcomed by a large open living room tons of windows and natural light with a cozy fireplace, flows right into the dining and updated Kitchen. All new Carrera marble counter tops, Bosch appliances, large island bar to enjoy morning breakfast. Down the hallway you will find the 3 guest bedrooms sharing one full bathroom. Bathroom complete with floating vanity & shower with a deep bathtub. Large private Master suite. Double vanity with a large walk in shower. Charming private patio right off master suite. Enjoy the serene Mountain Views. 1 car garageFully detached and separate studio home sits on top of the property. Fully remodeled with a new kitchenette. Beautiful new bathroom. Large front yard. 1 Parking space. Being rented separately from main home for $1,800/month. Rent both homes together/ Can fence off each!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 CAZADOR Drive have any available units?
2287 CAZADOR Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 CAZADOR Drive have?
Some of 2287 CAZADOR Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 CAZADOR Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2287 CAZADOR Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 CAZADOR Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2287 CAZADOR Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2287 CAZADOR Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2287 CAZADOR Drive offers parking.
Does 2287 CAZADOR Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 CAZADOR Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 CAZADOR Drive have a pool?
No, 2287 CAZADOR Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2287 CAZADOR Drive have accessible units?
No, 2287 CAZADOR Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 CAZADOR Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2287 CAZADOR Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity West
7045 W Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland
Los Angeles, CA 90004
AXIS
1200 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
eaves Woodland Hills
22122 Victory Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College