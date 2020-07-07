2287 CAZADOR Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Greeted by palm trees all around the property, step into the low maintenance landscaped compound. Follow the stone path to your newly updated finished bungalow. Welcomed by a large open living room tons of windows and natural light with a cozy fireplace, flows right into the dining and updated Kitchen. All new Carrera marble counter tops, Bosch appliances, large island bar to enjoy morning breakfast. Down the hallway you will find the 3 guest bedrooms sharing one full bathroom. Bathroom complete with floating vanity & shower with a deep bathtub. Large private Master suite. Double vanity with a large walk in shower. Charming private patio right off master suite. Enjoy the serene Mountain Views. 1 car garageFully detached and separate studio home sits on top of the property. Fully remodeled with a new kitchenette. Beautiful new bathroom. Large front yard. 1 Parking space. Being rented separately from main home for $1,800/month. Rent both homes together/ Can fence off each!