22836 Styles Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:08 AM

22836 Styles Street

22836 Styles Street · No Longer Available
Location

22836 Styles Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled custom light and bright home with a 2 car garage and many upgrades. Featuring granite counter tops, marble & wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances as well as granite counter breakfast bar/center island. Foyer features a marble entry, recessed ceiling leading to the family room with built-in entertainment center, dry bar and surround sound speakers. A double-sided marble fireplace with white wood mantels enhances the living room and family room and private dining room. French doors lead to an entertainer's backyard. The master bedroom has a private dressing area, double walk-in closets and shower. Within walking distance to stores, banks, movies and more. Close to schools, Topanga Plaza & Westfield Mall, Warner Center with easy access to 101 freeway . Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22836 Styles Street have any available units?
22836 Styles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22836 Styles Street have?
Some of 22836 Styles Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22836 Styles Street currently offering any rent specials?
22836 Styles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22836 Styles Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22836 Styles Street is pet friendly.
Does 22836 Styles Street offer parking?
Yes, 22836 Styles Street offers parking.
Does 22836 Styles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22836 Styles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22836 Styles Street have a pool?
No, 22836 Styles Street does not have a pool.
Does 22836 Styles Street have accessible units?
No, 22836 Styles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22836 Styles Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22836 Styles Street does not have units with dishwashers.

