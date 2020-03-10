22836 Styles Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Remodeled custom light and bright home with a 2 car garage and many upgrades. Featuring granite counter tops, marble & wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances as well as granite counter breakfast bar/center island. Foyer features a marble entry, recessed ceiling leading to the family room with built-in entertainment center, dry bar and surround sound speakers. A double-sided marble fireplace with white wood mantels enhances the living room and family room and private dining room. French doors lead to an entertainer's backyard. The master bedroom has a private dressing area, double walk-in closets and shower. Within walking distance to stores, banks, movies and more. Close to schools, Topanga Plaza & Westfield Mall, Warner Center with easy access to 101 freeway . Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.