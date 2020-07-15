22836 Styles Ave

Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Woodland Hills - Remodeled custom light and bright home with a 2 car garage and many upgrades. Featuring granite counter tops, marble & wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances as well as granite counter breakfast bar/center island. Foyer features a marble entry, recessed ceiling leading to the family room with built-in entertainment center, dry bar and surround sound speakers. A double-sided marble fireplace with white wood mantels enhances the living room and family room and private dining room. French doors lead to an entertainer's backyard. The master bedroom has a private dressing area, double walk-in closets and shower. Within walking distance to stores, banks, movies and more. Close to schools, Topanga Plaza & Westfield Mall, Warner Center with easy access to 101 freeway . Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.
(RLNE5229910)