22836 Styles Ave
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

22836 Styles Ave

22836 Styles St · No Longer Available
Location

22836 Styles St, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4 bed, 2 1/2 bath home in Woodland Hills - Remodeled custom light and bright home with a 2 car garage and many upgrades. Featuring granite counter tops, marble & wood floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances as well as granite counter breakfast bar/center island. Foyer features a marble entry, recessed ceiling leading to the family room with built-in entertainment center, dry bar and surround sound speakers. A double-sided marble fireplace with white wood mantels enhances the living room and family room and private dining room. French doors lead to an entertainer's backyard. The master bedroom has a private dressing area, double walk-in closets and shower. Within walking distance to stores, banks, movies and more. Close to schools, Topanga Plaza & Westfield Mall, Warner Center with easy access to 101 freeway . Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE5229910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22836 Styles Ave have any available units?
22836 Styles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22836 Styles Ave have?
Some of 22836 Styles Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22836 Styles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
22836 Styles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22836 Styles Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 22836 Styles Ave is pet friendly.
Does 22836 Styles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 22836 Styles Ave offers parking.
Does 22836 Styles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22836 Styles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22836 Styles Ave have a pool?
No, 22836 Styles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 22836 Styles Ave have accessible units?
No, 22836 Styles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 22836 Styles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 22836 Styles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
