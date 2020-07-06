Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

22803 Dolorosa Street - Must see to appreciate this bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with original hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Living room opens up to large patio and back yard. Dining area to entertain for holidays. Kitchen has ample cupboard space, new large stainless sink and seperate sink for meal prep. Both gas range and second oven. Laundry room/mud room off kitchen with its own entry, attached to garage. Large drought resistant landscaped. Covered porch and plenty of space for family gatherings. Schedule appointment for viewing.



(RLNE5284791)