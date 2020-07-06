All apartments in Los Angeles
22803 Dolorosa Street
22803 Dolorosa Street

22803 Dolorosa Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

22803 Dolorosa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
22803 Dolorosa Street - Must see to appreciate this bright 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with original hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout. Living room opens up to large patio and back yard. Dining area to entertain for holidays. Kitchen has ample cupboard space, new large stainless sink and seperate sink for meal prep. Both gas range and second oven. Laundry room/mud room off kitchen with its own entry, attached to garage. Large drought resistant landscaped. Covered porch and plenty of space for family gatherings. Schedule appointment for viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22803 Dolorosa Street have any available units?
22803 Dolorosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22803 Dolorosa Street have?
Some of 22803 Dolorosa Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22803 Dolorosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
22803 Dolorosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22803 Dolorosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 22803 Dolorosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22803 Dolorosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 22803 Dolorosa Street offers parking.
Does 22803 Dolorosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22803 Dolorosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22803 Dolorosa Street have a pool?
No, 22803 Dolorosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 22803 Dolorosa Street have accessible units?
No, 22803 Dolorosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22803 Dolorosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22803 Dolorosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.

