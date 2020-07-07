2280 HOLLY Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the Hollywood Oasis. Near hipster Hollywood (easy access to Pantages, TAO, Hollywood Bowl), on secluded tree-lined street in Hollywood Dell foothills. Private front courtyard welcomes you. Turn right to sequestered guest room w/ bath. Through vestibule to oversize pool and hot tub. Left into the spacious living room, with beamed ceilings and gas fireplace. Attention to detail showcases period lighting, original arched doors and hand-nailed flooring, leading to formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen w/ colorful Spanish tile and Viking range. Dine al fresco at the large patio dining table. Main staircase leads up to architectural arches and three add'l bedrooms - all w/ exterior balconies; two with en suite baths. Middle bedroom set up as office or additional guest quarters. Master suite features two closets. "California Closets" installed throughout. Sonos sound system. Available fully furnished. Gated, secure off-street parking for two tandem cars; on-street w/ permits.