All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2280 HOLLY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2280 HOLLY Drive
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

2280 HOLLY Drive

2280 Holly Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2280 Holly Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Welcome to the Hollywood Oasis. Near hipster Hollywood (easy access to Pantages, TAO, Hollywood Bowl), on secluded tree-lined street in Hollywood Dell foothills. Private front courtyard welcomes you. Turn right to sequestered guest room w/ bath. Through vestibule to oversize pool and hot tub. Left into the spacious living room, with beamed ceilings and gas fireplace. Attention to detail showcases period lighting, original arched doors and hand-nailed flooring, leading to formal dining room. Gourmet kitchen w/ colorful Spanish tile and Viking range. Dine al fresco at the large patio dining table. Main staircase leads up to architectural arches and three add'l bedrooms - all w/ exterior balconies; two with en suite baths. Middle bedroom set up as office or additional guest quarters. Master suite features two closets. "California Closets" installed throughout. Sonos sound system. Available fully furnished. Gated, secure off-street parking for two tandem cars; on-street w/ permits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 HOLLY Drive have any available units?
2280 HOLLY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2280 HOLLY Drive have?
Some of 2280 HOLLY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 HOLLY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2280 HOLLY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 HOLLY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2280 HOLLY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2280 HOLLY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2280 HOLLY Drive offers parking.
Does 2280 HOLLY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2280 HOLLY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 HOLLY Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2280 HOLLY Drive has a pool.
Does 2280 HOLLY Drive have accessible units?
No, 2280 HOLLY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 HOLLY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2280 HOLLY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College