Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Lincoln Height is near Downtown and Chinatown, with 2 new parks nearby within minutes of walking distance. The condo is in a gated community, One of the 2 larger properties in the lot. House is 4 bedrooms with 1 master bedroom. All rooms are on the 2nd floor. 2 full bath upstairs, 1/2 bath on the 1st floor. large living room and open kitchen and dinning room. Condo is newly painted. Condo will be ready by Sept. 6th.