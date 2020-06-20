22727 Collins Street

Amenities

Located on a quiet treelined street, you will find this beautiful single story mid-century modern, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Driveway can fit up to 3 cars and there is plenty of street parking. Entering the home, you will find an open floor plan with hardwood and tile flooring and abundance of natural lighting flowing throughout. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and generous amount of cabinet storage space. The living room/family room includes high ceilings, a rare and original rock fireplace, and a set of French wooden doors that lead to the spacious private backyard featuring a gorgeous swimmers pool, fruit trees, plus the RV access driveway that extends to the back street onto Miranda. Inside you'll find the master bedroom with a large closet, plenty of natural lighting, a ceiling fan, and its own private bathroom with a granite counter top and vanity. The two other secondary bedrooms include large closet spaces, light fixtures, plus lots of natural lighting. The second full bathroom includes granite counter tops with double sink and vanity, shower and tub. This is the perfect home in the Woodlake, Hale and El Camino school area that is conveniently close to churches, synagogues and shopping centers including the Westfield Topanga Mall, The Village, The Fallbrook Center and so much more. This house has it all. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!