Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22727 Collins Street

22727 Collins Street · No Longer Available
Location

22727 Collins Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Located on a quiet treelined street, you will find this beautiful single story mid-century modern, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with attached 2 car garage. Driveway can fit up to 3 cars and there is plenty of street parking. Entering the home, you will find an open floor plan with hardwood and tile flooring and abundance of natural lighting flowing throughout. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and generous amount of cabinet storage space. The living room/family room includes high ceilings, a rare and original rock fireplace, and a set of French wooden doors that lead to the spacious private backyard featuring a gorgeous swimmers pool, fruit trees, plus the RV access driveway that extends to the back street onto Miranda. Inside you'll find the master bedroom with a large closet, plenty of natural lighting, a ceiling fan, and its own private bathroom with a granite counter top and vanity. The two other secondary bedrooms include large closet spaces, light fixtures, plus lots of natural lighting. The second full bathroom includes granite counter tops with double sink and vanity, shower and tub. This is the perfect home in the Woodlake, Hale and El Camino school area that is conveniently close to churches, synagogues and shopping centers including the Westfield Topanga Mall, The Village, The Fallbrook Center and so much more. This house has it all. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22727 Collins Street have any available units?
22727 Collins Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22727 Collins Street have?
Some of 22727 Collins Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22727 Collins Street currently offering any rent specials?
22727 Collins Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22727 Collins Street pet-friendly?
No, 22727 Collins Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22727 Collins Street offer parking?
Yes, 22727 Collins Street does offer parking.
Does 22727 Collins Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22727 Collins Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22727 Collins Street have a pool?
Yes, 22727 Collins Street has a pool.
Does 22727 Collins Street have accessible units?
No, 22727 Collins Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22727 Collins Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22727 Collins Street has units with dishwashers.
