22666 Cavalier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364 Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cavalier - Property Id: 168631
Your Woodland Hills south of boulevard home is right here. This beautiful and spacious 3bed | 3bath is freshly painted. New slick hardwood flooring has just been installed. Very quiet and safe area. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168631p Property Id 168631
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5237228)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22666 Cavalier St have any available units?
22666 Cavalier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.