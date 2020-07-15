All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22666 Cavalier St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22666 Cavalier St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

22666 Cavalier St

22666 Cavalier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22666 Cavalier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cavalier - Property Id: 168631

Your Woodland Hills south of boulevard home is right here. This beautiful and spacious 3bed | 3bath is freshly painted. New slick hardwood flooring has just been installed. Very quiet and safe area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168631p
Property Id 168631

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5237228)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22666 Cavalier St have any available units?
22666 Cavalier St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22666 Cavalier St have?
Some of 22666 Cavalier St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22666 Cavalier St currently offering any rent specials?
22666 Cavalier St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22666 Cavalier St pet-friendly?
No, 22666 Cavalier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22666 Cavalier St offer parking?
No, 22666 Cavalier St does not offer parking.
Does 22666 Cavalier St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22666 Cavalier St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22666 Cavalier St have a pool?
No, 22666 Cavalier St does not have a pool.
Does 22666 Cavalier St have accessible units?
No, 22666 Cavalier St does not have accessible units.
Does 22666 Cavalier St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22666 Cavalier St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Clarington Apartments
3767 Clarington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Fulton Sherman Oaks
4629 Fulton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College