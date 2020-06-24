2263 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064 Westside
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Open and spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condo with hardwood floors throughout. This is a rear facing unit with a western exposure so there is always plenty of light. There is a large living room with gas fireplace and dining area that opens to the kitchen with loads of counter space and kitchen appliances. There is a bedroom on each side of the unit with the guest unit featuring its own 3/4 bath. The larger "master" bedroom has loads of closets and features an in unit washer and dryer. The unit has 2 -car security garage parking and a quiet courtyard interior.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have any available units?
2263 FOX HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.