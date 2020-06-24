2263 FOX HILLS Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage

Open and spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condo with hardwood floors throughout. This is a rear facing unit with a western exposure so there is always plenty of light. There is a large living room with gas fireplace and dining area that opens to the kitchen with loads of counter space and kitchen appliances. There is a bedroom on each side of the unit with the guest unit featuring its own 3/4 bath. The larger "master" bedroom has loads of closets and features an in unit washer and dryer. The unit has 2 -car security garage parking and a quiet courtyard interior.