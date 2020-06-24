All apartments in Los Angeles
2263 FOX HILLS Drive
2263 FOX HILLS Drive

2263 Fox Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2263 Fox Hills Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
Open and spacious 2 bedrooms and 2 baths condo with hardwood floors throughout. This is a rear facing unit with a western exposure so there is always plenty of light. There is a large living room with gas fireplace and dining area that opens to the kitchen with loads of counter space and kitchen appliances. There is a bedroom on each side of the unit with the guest unit featuring its own 3/4 bath. The larger "master" bedroom has loads of closets and features an in unit washer and dryer. The unit has 2 -car security garage parking and a quiet courtyard interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have any available units?
2263 FOX HILLS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have?
Some of 2263 FOX HILLS Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2263 FOX HILLS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2263 FOX HILLS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2263 FOX HILLS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2263 FOX HILLS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2263 FOX HILLS Drive offers parking.
Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2263 FOX HILLS Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have a pool?
No, 2263 FOX HILLS Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have accessible units?
No, 2263 FOX HILLS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2263 FOX HILLS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2263 FOX HILLS Drive has units with dishwashers.
