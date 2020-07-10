All apartments in Los Angeles
22612 Kittridge St.

22612 Kittridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

22612 Kittridge Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
West Hills 4+2 w/family room, appliances + more! (22612 Kittridge St) - Spacious 4BR + 2BA West Hills home loaded w/amenities! Features include: two story floorplan w/almost 2100 SQF of space; living room; family room w/vaulted ceilings + fireplace; pantry kitchen w/refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included; formal dining area; breakfast room; 2 downstairs bedrooms; carpet, vinyl tile + hardwood flooring; washer + dryer also included; backyard w/covered patio, mature landscaping + sprinkler system; gardener included; attached, 2-car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE4893178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22612 Kittridge St. have any available units?
22612 Kittridge St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22612 Kittridge St. have?
Some of 22612 Kittridge St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22612 Kittridge St. currently offering any rent specials?
22612 Kittridge St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22612 Kittridge St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22612 Kittridge St. is pet friendly.
Does 22612 Kittridge St. offer parking?
Yes, 22612 Kittridge St. offers parking.
Does 22612 Kittridge St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22612 Kittridge St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22612 Kittridge St. have a pool?
No, 22612 Kittridge St. does not have a pool.
Does 22612 Kittridge St. have accessible units?
No, 22612 Kittridge St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22612 Kittridge St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22612 Kittridge St. has units with dishwashers.
