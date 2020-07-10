Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

West Hills 4+2 w/family room, appliances + more! (22612 Kittridge St) - Spacious 4BR + 2BA West Hills home loaded w/amenities! Features include: two story floorplan w/almost 2100 SQF of space; living room; family room w/vaulted ceilings + fireplace; pantry kitchen w/refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher included; formal dining area; breakfast room; 2 downstairs bedrooms; carpet, vinyl tile + hardwood flooring; washer + dryer also included; backyard w/covered patio, mature landscaping + sprinkler system; gardener included; attached, 2-car garage w/auto opener + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE4893178)