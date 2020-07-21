All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
2255 WESTRIDGE Road
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:27 AM

2255 WESTRIDGE Road

2255 Westridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

2255 Westridge Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gated and stunning one story Contemporary home with magnificent views. Completely private and beautifully restored offing quality and detail. Large impressive motor court leads to welcoming center hall and large formal living room with stone fireplace and views to the ocean. Formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and breakfast area. Family room with high ceilings, could be 5th bedroom. Luxurious master suite with floor to ceiling windows and views. White granite/marble dual bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Outdoor patios for alfresco dining with BBQ & fire pit. Jetliner views of the canyon to city lights to the ocean! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road have any available units?
2255 WESTRIDGE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road have?
Some of 2255 WESTRIDGE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 WESTRIDGE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2255 WESTRIDGE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 WESTRIDGE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2255 WESTRIDGE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2255 WESTRIDGE Road offers parking.
Does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 WESTRIDGE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road have a pool?
No, 2255 WESTRIDGE Road does not have a pool.
Does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road have accessible units?
No, 2255 WESTRIDGE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 WESTRIDGE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2255 WESTRIDGE Road has units with dishwashers.
