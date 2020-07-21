2255 WESTRIDGE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Gated and stunning one story Contemporary home with magnificent views. Completely private and beautifully restored offing quality and detail. Large impressive motor court leads to welcoming center hall and large formal living room with stone fireplace and views to the ocean. Formal dining room, gourmet kitchen with top of the line appliances and breakfast area. Family room with high ceilings, could be 5th bedroom. Luxurious master suite with floor to ceiling windows and views. White granite/marble dual bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Outdoor patios for alfresco dining with BBQ & fire pit. Jetliner views of the canyon to city lights to the ocean! Must see!