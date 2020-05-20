All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2019 at 2:14 AM

22537 Friar Street

Location

22537 Friar Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Upgraded single story ranch home adjacent to Walnut Acres. Interior living spaces include a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 6-burner stove, and breakfast nook. There’s a large family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the yard plus a giant bonus room with kitchenette that could serve as secondary living space/separate guest suite. There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a large master with walk-in closet and private en-suite bath featuring walk-in shower, separate spa tub and double sinks. The backyard features a large swimming pool, grassy lawn, covered patio, and lots of space to entertain. Additional features include an indoor laundry room, wood floors, moldings, & LED lighting throughout, and a front paver stone driveway for at least 4 cars. Adjacent to Warner Center, dining and shopping, minutes to PCH, and easy freeway access. Listing Agent: Desiree Zuckerman. 818-262-5648.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22537 Friar Street have any available units?
22537 Friar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22537 Friar Street have?
Some of 22537 Friar Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22537 Friar Street currently offering any rent specials?
22537 Friar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22537 Friar Street pet-friendly?
No, 22537 Friar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22537 Friar Street offer parking?
No, 22537 Friar Street does not offer parking.
Does 22537 Friar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22537 Friar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22537 Friar Street have a pool?
Yes, 22537 Friar Street has a pool.
Does 22537 Friar Street have accessible units?
No, 22537 Friar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22537 Friar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22537 Friar Street has units with dishwashers.
