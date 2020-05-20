22537 Friar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool guest suite hot tub

Upgraded single story ranch home adjacent to Walnut Acres. Interior living spaces include a chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens, 6-burner stove, and breakfast nook. There’s a large family room with fireplace and sliding glass doors to the yard plus a giant bonus room with kitchenette that could serve as secondary living space/separate guest suite. There are five bedrooms and three bathrooms, including a large master with walk-in closet and private en-suite bath featuring walk-in shower, separate spa tub and double sinks. The backyard features a large swimming pool, grassy lawn, covered patio, and lots of space to entertain. Additional features include an indoor laundry room, wood floors, moldings, & LED lighting throughout, and a front paver stone driveway for at least 4 cars. Adjacent to Warner Center, dining and shopping, minutes to PCH, and easy freeway access. Listing Agent: Desiree Zuckerman. 818-262-5648.