Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

2253 Parkside Ave

2253 Parkside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2253 Parkside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
fire pit
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
House for rent LIncoln Heights! - Property Id: 243460

2 bed 1 bath in Lincoln Heights conveniently located at the center of DTLA, Little Tokyo, the Arts District, Alhambra, South Pasadena, Boyle Heights, walking distance to USC Keck Medicine and more locations. Comes with a 2 huge back yards with fruit trees, fire pit, and a view of the sky scrapers of DTLA. This house is ready for you to move in! There is custom-built barn door to access the restroom and a custom built bed frame with lights. You'll sleep well with 24/7 camera surveillance. You'll love this cozy, little gem.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243460
Property Id 243460

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Parkside Ave have any available units?
2253 Parkside Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2253 Parkside Ave have?
Some of 2253 Parkside Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Parkside Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Parkside Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Parkside Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2253 Parkside Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2253 Parkside Ave offer parking?
No, 2253 Parkside Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2253 Parkside Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2253 Parkside Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Parkside Ave have a pool?
No, 2253 Parkside Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Parkside Ave have accessible units?
No, 2253 Parkside Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Parkside Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2253 Parkside Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

