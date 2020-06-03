225 S Hoover St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This unique home faces a beautiful grass filled backyard. Newly designed unit gets plenty of natural light to keep you energized in the morning, while provides privacy and peace for a restful night.



It features a newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom--The bedroom and living room feature brand new maple hardwood flooring, recessed led lighting, and ambient rope lighting tucked behind the crown molding. The kitchen and bathroom will make you feel cozy with crisp Italian tiles lining the floors. The deep ebony wood cabinets with designer quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances will impress your senses with luxury.



Apart from a pleasing aesthetic, this home also provides delightful accommodations that you simply cannot live without- in-unit washer and dryer, private garage, and secured entry yard.



Once you step outside, you will find a relaxing yard with lush green grass perfect for summer barbeques and hanging out with friends. Beyond that you will notice that you are surrounded by a neighborhood filled with rich Angeleno love. You will be conveniently located in Koreatown, near 101 freeway, and super markets. As you prepare for a night on the town, you have plenty of choices with some of the best restaurants and entertainment within a few minutes drive. Come check out this one of a kind gem and make it your home today. It won't last long.