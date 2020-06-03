225 S Hoover St

All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

225 South Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Rampart Village

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,490

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This unique home faces a beautiful grass filled backyard. Newly designed unit gets plenty of natural light to keep you energized in the morning, while provides privacy and peace for a restful night.

It features a newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom--The bedroom and living room feature brand new maple hardwood flooring, recessed led lighting, and ambient rope lighting tucked behind the crown molding. The kitchen and bathroom will make you feel cozy with crisp Italian tiles lining the floors. The deep ebony wood cabinets with designer quartz counter top and stainless steel appliances will impress your senses with luxury.

Apart from a pleasing aesthetic, this home also provides delightful accommodations that you simply cannot live without- in-unit washer and dryer, private garage, and secured entry yard.

Once you step outside, you will find a relaxing yard with lush green grass perfect for summer barbeques and hanging out with friends. Beyond that you will notice that you are surrounded by a neighborhood filled with rich Angeleno love. You will be conveniently located in Koreatown, near 101 freeway, and super markets. As you prepare for a night on the town, you have plenty of choices with some of the best restaurants and entertainment within a few minutes drive. Come check out this one of a kind gem and make it your home today. It won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 S Hoover St have any available units?
225 S Hoover St has a unit available for $2,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 225 S Hoover St have?
Some of 225 S Hoover St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 S Hoover St currently offering any rent specials?
225 S Hoover St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 S Hoover St pet-friendly?
Yes, 225 S Hoover St is pet friendly.
Does 225 S Hoover St offer parking?
Yes, 225 S Hoover St offers parking.
Does 225 S Hoover St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 S Hoover St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 S Hoover St have a pool?
No, 225 S Hoover St does not have a pool.
Does 225 S Hoover St have accessible units?
No, 225 S Hoover St does not have accessible units.
Does 225 S Hoover St have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 S Hoover St does not have units with dishwashers.
