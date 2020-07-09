All apartments in Los Angeles
2247 1/2 Barbour Court

2247 1/2 Barbour Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2247 1/2 Barbour Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Located in the heart of the vibrant Coastal San Pedro neighborhood in San Pedro, this charming UNFURNISHED, 2,082-square-foot HOUSE has a spacious and bright interior with 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, recessed lighting, large slider windows, hardwood and tile floor. It has additional rooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Walk-in Closet, and Master Bath, Family Room, Storage Space, and Attic.

The comfy bedrooms are furnished with large built-in closets with sliding mirrored doors. The bathrooms have two vanity cabinets; and shower stalls, one curtain-partitioned while the other is enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine wood cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, tile countertops with backsplash, oven/range and refrigerator. The house also has forced-air heating and central air conditioning.

The exterior has a fenced yard a cool spot for fun-filled outdoor activities with family or friends.

Carport parking.

Pets are welcome, either 1 dog or 1 cat.

The tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and Internet. Whereas, the landlord will cover the water utility. Smoking is prohibited in the property.

Accessible to and from the Dock, Parks, Basketball Court. Near public transportation stops.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HeiQgLbzXKQ

Nearby parks: 22nd Street Park, Alma Park, and Lookout Point Park.

Bike Score: 94

The location of this house is considered a Bikers Paradise so errands can be accomplished more efficiently on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.

Nearby Schools:
San Pedro Senior High School - 0.85 mile
Point Fermin Elementary School - 0.67 mile, 8/10
Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.86 mile, 6/10
Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.49 mile, 5/10

Bus lines:
246 Metro Local Line- 0.1 mi
910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.1 mile
DASH San Pedro -

(RLNE5255685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

