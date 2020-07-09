2247 1/2 Barbour Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Located in the heart of the vibrant Coastal San Pedro neighborhood in San Pedro, this charming UNFURNISHED, 2,082-square-foot HOUSE has a spacious and bright interior with 2 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS, recessed lighting, large slider windows, hardwood and tile floor. It has additional rooms: Living Room, Dining Room, Walk-in Closet, and Master Bath, Family Room, Storage Space, and Attic.



The comfy bedrooms are furnished with large built-in closets with sliding mirrored doors. The bathrooms have two vanity cabinets; and shower stalls, one curtain-partitioned while the other is enclosed in an aluminum-framed sliding glass panel. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine wood cabinets and drawers with plenty of storage space, tile countertops with backsplash, oven/range and refrigerator. The house also has forced-air heating and central air conditioning.



The exterior has a fenced yard a cool spot for fun-filled outdoor activities with family or friends.



Carport parking.



Pets are welcome, either 1 dog or 1 cat.



The tenant pays electricity, gas, cable, and Internet. Whereas, the landlord will cover the water utility. Smoking is prohibited in the property.



Accessible to and from the Dock, Parks, Basketball Court. Near public transportation stops.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=HeiQgLbzXKQ



Nearby parks: 22nd Street Park, Alma Park, and Lookout Point Park.



Bike Score: 94



The location of this house is considered a Bikers Paradise so errands can be accomplished more efficiently on a bicycle, thanks to the flat surface and excellent bike lanes in the area.



Nearby Schools:

San Pedro Senior High School - 0.85 mile

Point Fermin Elementary School - 0.67 mile, 8/10

Alliance Alice M. Baxter College-Ready High School - 0.86 mile, 6/10

Fifteenth Street Elementary School - 0.49 mile, 5/10



Bus lines:

246 Metro Local Line- 0.1 mi

910/950 Metro Silver Line (910/950) - 0.1 mile

DASH San Pedro -



