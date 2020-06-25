22461 Venido Road

Amenities

patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking internet access

Newly remodeled studio apartment in a beautiful, woodsy, quiet hillside residential neighborhood south of Ventura Blvd, west of Topanga. The apartment has a modern vibe, fully furnished and stocked, ready to move in! Professional cleaning (once/mo) and all utilities included (cable + internet too). Short-term rentals ok, but 31 day minimum. Includes full kitchen, tons of efficiently-planned storage, custom bathroom with huge vanity storage mirror, quality mattress and hotel-quality linens, extra long sectional couch. Private entrance, enclosed deck area with seating, room to plant a little garden if you wish. No pets. No smoking. Coin-op laundry is on-site and shared with only one other unit. One off-street parking space included (additional street parking is 2 blocks away, so one car is best for this unit.) Currently available Dec 15.