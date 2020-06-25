All apartments in Los Angeles
22461 Venido Road
Last updated November 9 2019 at 9:44 AM

22461 Venido Road

22461 Venido Road · No Longer Available
Location

22461 Venido Road, Los Angeles, CA 91364
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Newly remodeled studio apartment in a beautiful, woodsy, quiet hillside residential neighborhood south of Ventura Blvd, west of Topanga. The apartment has a modern vibe, fully furnished and stocked, ready to move in! Professional cleaning (once/mo) and all utilities included (cable + internet too). Short-term rentals ok, but 31 day minimum. Includes full kitchen, tons of efficiently-planned storage, custom bathroom with huge vanity storage mirror, quality mattress and hotel-quality linens, extra long sectional couch. Private entrance, enclosed deck area with seating, room to plant a little garden if you wish. No pets. No smoking. Coin-op laundry is on-site and shared with only one other unit. One off-street parking space included (additional street parking is 2 blocks away, so one car is best for this unit.) Currently available Dec 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22461 Venido Road have any available units?
22461 Venido Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22461 Venido Road have?
Some of 22461 Venido Road's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22461 Venido Road currently offering any rent specials?
22461 Venido Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22461 Venido Road pet-friendly?
No, 22461 Venido Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22461 Venido Road offer parking?
Yes, 22461 Venido Road offers parking.
Does 22461 Venido Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22461 Venido Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22461 Venido Road have a pool?
No, 22461 Venido Road does not have a pool.
Does 22461 Venido Road have accessible units?
No, 22461 Venido Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22461 Venido Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 22461 Venido Road does not have units with dishwashers.
