2243 East LIVE OAK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

AVAILABLE MAY 1st. Fully Furnished Short Term only. The Jordan residence 1925 by W.C. Tanner architect. Spectacular private gated Spanish celebrity compound w/ pool, guest house, pool house and fantastic views. Magnificent main house impeccably remodeled w/ taste and style. Large living room has wood beamed ceiling, formal dining room, great kitchen, large family room, pool, gardens, and separate guest house on a separate street w/ own 2 car garage. Common address is 2243 E. Live Oak. (sqft is much larger than tax records). Also know as 2194 Ponet.