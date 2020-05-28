2243 East LIVE OAK Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE MAY 1st. Fully Furnished Short Term only. The Jordan residence 1925 by W.C. Tanner architect. Spectacular private gated Spanish celebrity compound w/ pool, guest house, pool house and fantastic views. Magnificent main house impeccably remodeled w/ taste and style. Large living room has wood beamed ceiling, formal dining room, great kitchen, large family room, pool, gardens, and separate guest house on a separate street w/ own 2 car garage. Common address is 2243 E. Live Oak. (sqft is much larger than tax records). Also know as 2194 Ponet.