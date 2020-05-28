All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2243 East LIVE OAK Drive
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

2243 East LIVE OAK Drive

2243 E Live Oak Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2243 E Live Oak Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE MAY 1st. Fully Furnished Short Term only. The Jordan residence 1925 by W.C. Tanner architect. Spectacular private gated Spanish celebrity compound w/ pool, guest house, pool house and fantastic views. Magnificent main house impeccably remodeled w/ taste and style. Large living room has wood beamed ceiling, formal dining room, great kitchen, large family room, pool, gardens, and separate guest house on a separate street w/ own 2 car garage. Common address is 2243 E. Live Oak. (sqft is much larger than tax records). Also know as 2194 Ponet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive have any available units?
2243 East LIVE OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive have?
Some of 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2243 East LIVE OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive has a pool.
Does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2243 East LIVE OAK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Roosevelt Lofts
727 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College