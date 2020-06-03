All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2241 PROSSER Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2241 PROSSER Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2241 PROSSER Avenue

2241 Prosser Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2241 Prosser Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Westside

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful and completely updated 3 Bed/ 2 Bath traditional in Westwood. Filled with designer touches, the home features an open kitchen with Viking stove, Miele dishwasher and center island that lead to the family room with sliding glass doors highlighting the professionally landscaped backyard. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet look out to the lush garden.Two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom are nicely appointed, hardwood floors throughout. Detached bonus room offers an office, bathroom and creative space with built-in storage cabinetry. Backyard has built in BBQ and covered dining area. Gated driveway. Close to Century City and located in highly desirable Westwood Charter district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 PROSSER Avenue have any available units?
2241 PROSSER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 PROSSER Avenue have?
Some of 2241 PROSSER Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 PROSSER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2241 PROSSER Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 PROSSER Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2241 PROSSER Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2241 PROSSER Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2241 PROSSER Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2241 PROSSER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2241 PROSSER Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 PROSSER Avenue have a pool?
No, 2241 PROSSER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2241 PROSSER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2241 PROSSER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 PROSSER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 PROSSER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
nVe at Fairfax
636 North Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Del Mor Apartments
1551 Echo Park Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College