2241 PROSSER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful and completely updated 3 Bed/ 2 Bath traditional in Westwood. Filled with designer touches, the home features an open kitchen with Viking stove, Miele dishwasher and center island that lead to the family room with sliding glass doors highlighting the professionally landscaped backyard. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet look out to the lush garden.Two additional bedrooms and second full bathroom are nicely appointed, hardwood floors throughout. Detached bonus room offers an office, bathroom and creative space with built-in storage cabinetry. Backyard has built in BBQ and covered dining area. Gated driveway. Close to Century City and located in highly desirable Westwood Charter district.