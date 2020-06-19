2241 MICHELTORENA Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful sunlight streams through windows of this charming moderne home. You'll be the envy of your friends with this gorgeous Chef's kitchen. It's equipped with high-end appliances. The well thought out floor plan offers a formal dining room that drifts into the living room which offers magnificent views of mountains, the Hollywood sign & the Observatory. The thoughtful owners will leave a piano if you can play, if not they'll remove it. Ample bedrooms are downstairs with 2 full baths. Closets are big and plentiful. Bookcases are floor to ceiling for all your books and knick-knacks. A new pretty deck has been installed. The backyard is huge. There's a gigantic laundry room that has multiple possibilities. All this located on one of the most prominent streets of Moreno Highlands. According to LAUSD the home is in Ivanhoe school district. Near Gelson's,Trader Joes, and everything needed and fabulous in Silver Lake. EZ to see.