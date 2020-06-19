All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019

2241 MICHELTORENA Street

2241 N Micheltorena St · No Longer Available
Location

2241 N Micheltorena St, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful sunlight streams through windows of this charming moderne home. You'll be the envy of your friends with this gorgeous Chef's kitchen. It's equipped with high-end appliances. The well thought out floor plan offers a formal dining room that drifts into the living room which offers magnificent views of mountains, the Hollywood sign & the Observatory. The thoughtful owners will leave a piano if you can play, if not they'll remove it. Ample bedrooms are downstairs with 2 full baths. Closets are big and plentiful. Bookcases are floor to ceiling for all your books and knick-knacks. A new pretty deck has been installed. The backyard is huge. There's a gigantic laundry room that has multiple possibilities. All this located on one of the most prominent streets of Moreno Highlands. According to LAUSD the home is in Ivanhoe school district. Near Gelson's,Trader Joes, and everything needed and fabulous in Silver Lake. EZ to see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street have any available units?
2241 MICHELTORENA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street have?
Some of 2241 MICHELTORENA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2241 MICHELTORENA Street currently offering any rent specials?
2241 MICHELTORENA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2241 MICHELTORENA Street pet-friendly?
No, 2241 MICHELTORENA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street offer parking?
Yes, 2241 MICHELTORENA Street offers parking.
Does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2241 MICHELTORENA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street have a pool?
No, 2241 MICHELTORENA Street does not have a pool.
Does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street have accessible units?
No, 2241 MICHELTORENA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2241 MICHELTORENA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2241 MICHELTORENA Street has units with dishwashers.
