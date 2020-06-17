All apartments in Los Angeles
22401 Philiprimm Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:48 AM

22401 Philiprimm Street

22401 Philiprimm Street · No Longer Available
Location

22401 Philiprimm Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Amazing 4 BR 2 BA Walnut one story pool property. Newer Kitchen & Baths Approximately 2,300 sqft 12,00+ sqft lot with sparkling pool and entertainers back yard with island kitchen - newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Gorgeous baths, cabinets, and remodeled tile. Open floor plan with wood floors. , Newer roof, new double paned windows. Tucked away on tranquil residential street in great school district but not far from amazing shopping and entertainment. Move now and enjoy pool before school begins!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22401 Philiprimm Street have any available units?
22401 Philiprimm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22401 Philiprimm Street have?
Some of 22401 Philiprimm Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22401 Philiprimm Street currently offering any rent specials?
22401 Philiprimm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22401 Philiprimm Street pet-friendly?
No, 22401 Philiprimm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22401 Philiprimm Street offer parking?
No, 22401 Philiprimm Street does not offer parking.
Does 22401 Philiprimm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22401 Philiprimm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22401 Philiprimm Street have a pool?
Yes, 22401 Philiprimm Street has a pool.
Does 22401 Philiprimm Street have accessible units?
No, 22401 Philiprimm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22401 Philiprimm Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22401 Philiprimm Street does not have units with dishwashers.
