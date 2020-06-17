22401 Philiprimm Street

Amenities

Amazing 4 BR 2 BA Walnut one story pool property. Newer Kitchen & Baths Approximately 2,300 sqft 12,00+ sqft lot with sparkling pool and entertainers back yard with island kitchen - newer cabinets, granite counters and stainless appliances. Gorgeous baths, cabinets, and remodeled tile. Open floor plan with wood floors. , Newer roof, new double paned windows. Tucked away on tranquil residential street in great school district but not far from amazing shopping and entertainment. Move now and enjoy pool before school begins!