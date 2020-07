Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful Spanish with 4b/3bathrooms (1 bed/bath is a single unit upstairs with it's own bath and kitchenette) Includes all Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen, Washer/dryer, tankless water heater, central Air and Heat. Hardwood floors throughout. Great landscaping, Fruit trees in the back yard, 2 Orange trees, 1 fig, 1 apple and 1 lemon trees. Private and relaxing patio in the rear.