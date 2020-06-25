All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

22349 Dolorosa Street

22349 Dolorosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

22349 Dolorosa Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Rebuilt in 2007. Mansion on a cozy street. 6,250 Sqft building and 22,804 Sqft lot. Very large living room great for entertaining. 6 bedrooms plus bonus room with 7.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms and bonus room are on the first floor. Grand entrance with large living room and big, flat backyard that makes for great hosting. Vaulted high ceilings and crown molding. The bright and cheery, French kitchen offers a delightful setting that includes custom Craftsman European cabinets, granite counter tops, and huge center island with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Breakfast area has view of big backyard with beautiful swimming pool. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Marble flooring on first floor. The antique custom wrought iron staircase leads you to hardwood galleria and 4 deluxe bedrooms. Master bedroom has his and her closets and balcony. Sound system. Fully gated, semi-circular driveway with 3-car garage. The house has solar paneling which help reduce the cost of electricity. This beautiful home offers premium class and great features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22349 Dolorosa Street have any available units?
22349 Dolorosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22349 Dolorosa Street have?
Some of 22349 Dolorosa Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22349 Dolorosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
22349 Dolorosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22349 Dolorosa Street pet-friendly?
No, 22349 Dolorosa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22349 Dolorosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 22349 Dolorosa Street offers parking.
Does 22349 Dolorosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22349 Dolorosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22349 Dolorosa Street have a pool?
Yes, 22349 Dolorosa Street has a pool.
Does 22349 Dolorosa Street have accessible units?
No, 22349 Dolorosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22349 Dolorosa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22349 Dolorosa Street has units with dishwashers.
