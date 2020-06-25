22349 Dolorosa Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Rebuilt in 2007. Mansion on a cozy street. 6,250 Sqft building and 22,804 Sqft lot. Very large living room great for entertaining. 6 bedrooms plus bonus room with 7.5 bathrooms. 2 bedrooms and bonus room are on the first floor. Grand entrance with large living room and big, flat backyard that makes for great hosting. Vaulted high ceilings and crown molding. The bright and cheery, French kitchen offers a delightful setting that includes custom Craftsman European cabinets, granite counter tops, and huge center island with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. Breakfast area has view of big backyard with beautiful swimming pool. Fireplace in living room and master bedroom. Marble flooring on first floor. The antique custom wrought iron staircase leads you to hardwood galleria and 4 deluxe bedrooms. Master bedroom has his and her closets and balcony. Sound system. Fully gated, semi-circular driveway with 3-car garage. The house has solar paneling which help reduce the cost of electricity. This beautiful home offers premium class and great features.