22314 HARTLAND Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled home in a wonderful West Hills adjacent neighborhood! A formal entry welcomes with a slate floor and skylight. This opens to a warm and inviting living room with wood floor, vaulted wood beamed ceiling and brick fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen is light and bright, with marble counters, a beautiful subway tile backsplash and hanging pendant lights. LG appliances will please all chefs, as will the plentiful white cabinetry. This light and bright kitchen is fully open to a large dining area with sliding doors to the patio. The newly remodeled bathrooms are exquisite, with glass enclosed showers and marble topped vanities. All four bedrooms enjoy wood floors and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, built in storage and private bath. An additional guest bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling, while two other bedrooms have an expanded bonus space, perfect for an office or reading nook. The backyard enjoys an inviting pool, spacious patio and two car garage with built-in storage. This wonderful home has been extensively renovated, with newly remodeled kitchen and baths, new HVAC, newly tiled pool and new pool safety fencing. Lease included refrigerator, washer and dryer, pool service and gardener. Pack a toothbrush