Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22314 HARTLAND Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 4:45 AM

22314 HARTLAND Street

22314 Hartland Street · No Longer Available
Location

22314 Hartland Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in a wonderful West Hills adjacent neighborhood! A formal entry welcomes with a slate floor and skylight. This opens to a warm and inviting living room with wood floor, vaulted wood beamed ceiling and brick fireplace. The gorgeous kitchen is light and bright, with marble counters, a beautiful subway tile backsplash and hanging pendant lights. LG appliances will please all chefs, as will the plentiful white cabinetry. This light and bright kitchen is fully open to a large dining area with sliding doors to the patio. The newly remodeled bathrooms are exquisite, with glass enclosed showers and marble topped vanities. All four bedrooms enjoy wood floors and ceiling fans. The master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, built in storage and private bath. An additional guest bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling, while two other bedrooms have an expanded bonus space, perfect for an office or reading nook. The backyard enjoys an inviting pool, spacious patio and two car garage with built-in storage. This wonderful home has been extensively renovated, with newly remodeled kitchen and baths, new HVAC, newly tiled pool and new pool safety fencing. Lease included refrigerator, washer and dryer, pool service and gardener. Pack a toothbrush

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22314 HARTLAND Street have any available units?
22314 HARTLAND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22314 HARTLAND Street have?
Some of 22314 HARTLAND Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22314 HARTLAND Street currently offering any rent specials?
22314 HARTLAND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22314 HARTLAND Street pet-friendly?
No, 22314 HARTLAND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22314 HARTLAND Street offer parking?
Yes, 22314 HARTLAND Street offers parking.
Does 22314 HARTLAND Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22314 HARTLAND Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22314 HARTLAND Street have a pool?
Yes, 22314 HARTLAND Street has a pool.
Does 22314 HARTLAND Street have accessible units?
No, 22314 HARTLAND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22314 HARTLAND Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22314 HARTLAND Street does not have units with dishwashers.
