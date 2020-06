Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled unit with brand new interior paint, laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets with quartz counter tops, brand new washer/dryer, refrigerator. This cozy unit has one assigned parking and needs to be seen to be appreciated. Conveniently located near Downtown Los Angeles, school, restaurants, shops and markets.