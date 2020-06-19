2230 South Mansfield Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in a very walkable Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles.



The well-lit and unfurnished interior features laminate floors, recessed/suspended lighting, big casement windows with blinds, and a kitchen with smooth countertops and plenty of fine cabinets. Ready-to-use appliances include a refrigerator and oven/range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Vanity sink cabinet and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding frosted glass panel furnished its elegant bathroom. Ceiling fans and electric wall heating are installed for climate control. Feel free to park in the driveway. Pets are not allowed on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited, too. Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Vineyard Recreation Center, Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Genesee Avenue Park.



The property’s Walk Score is 75/100, Transit Score is /100, and Bike Score is /100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



Bus lines:

212 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile



Rail lines:

Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.9 mile



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5769341)