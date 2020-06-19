All apartments in Los Angeles
2230 South Mansfield Avenue

2230 South Mansfield Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2230 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Classic, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom duplex home property rental in a very walkable Mid City neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The well-lit and unfurnished interior features laminate floors, recessed/suspended lighting, big casement windows with blinds, and a kitchen with smooth countertops and plenty of fine cabinets. Ready-to-use appliances include a refrigerator and oven/range, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Vanity sink cabinet and a shower/tub combo enclosed in a metal-framed sliding frosted glass panel furnished its elegant bathroom. Ceiling fans and electric wall heating are installed for climate control. Feel free to park in the driveway. Pets are not allowed on the property. Smoking on the property is prohibited, too. Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Vineyard Recreation Center, Rancho Cienega Recreation Center, and Genesee Avenue Park.

The property’s Walk Score is 75/100, Transit Score is /100, and Bike Score is /100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

Bus lines:
212 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
35/38 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
14/37 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

Rail lines:
Metro E Line (Expo) - 0.9 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769341)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue have any available units?
2230 South Mansfield Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue have?
Some of 2230 South Mansfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2230 South Mansfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2230 South Mansfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2230 South Mansfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2230 South Mansfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 2230 South Mansfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2230 South Mansfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 2230 South Mansfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2230 South Mansfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2230 South Mansfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2230 South Mansfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
