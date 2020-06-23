All apartments in Los Angeles
2227 STRATFORD Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2227 STRATFORD Circle

2227 Stratford Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2227 Stratford Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
Dramatic , classy , remodeled Contemporary Mediterranean estate located in the ultra prestigious, 24 hr.guard gated Bel Air Crest community. Newly updated home offers the perfect California lifestyle. beautifExcellent for entertaining yet great for families too. Entrance is stunning with high ceilings and double staircase. And living room & dining rm right there near entrance. All first floor public rms flow to outdoors through multiple easy access doors. Including ,lg.fabulous Liv rm, fam rm w/ full wet bar , din.rm, gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry & breakfast rm , plus center island perfect for Sunday brunches. + first flr,is mds quarters/ or 2nd guest rm, another guest room. Office and powder rm . and service entrance. Upstairs has four en suite bedrooms including spa like master w/ fireplace , gym rm, steam rm & sauna & amazing terrace overlooking mtns & city views all the way to the ocean. Direct access to remarkable pool and private lot of 24,544 sft. 3 car gar.+ motor ct

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 STRATFORD Circle have any available units?
2227 STRATFORD Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 STRATFORD Circle have?
Some of 2227 STRATFORD Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 STRATFORD Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2227 STRATFORD Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 STRATFORD Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2227 STRATFORD Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2227 STRATFORD Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2227 STRATFORD Circle does offer parking.
Does 2227 STRATFORD Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 STRATFORD Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 STRATFORD Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2227 STRATFORD Circle has a pool.
Does 2227 STRATFORD Circle have accessible units?
No, 2227 STRATFORD Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 STRATFORD Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 STRATFORD Circle has units with dishwashers.
