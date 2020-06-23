2227 STRATFORD Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna

Dramatic , classy , remodeled Contemporary Mediterranean estate located in the ultra prestigious, 24 hr.guard gated Bel Air Crest community. Newly updated home offers the perfect California lifestyle. beautifExcellent for entertaining yet great for families too. Entrance is stunning with high ceilings and double staircase. And living room & dining rm right there near entrance. All first floor public rms flow to outdoors through multiple easy access doors. Including ,lg.fabulous Liv rm, fam rm w/ full wet bar , din.rm, gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry & breakfast rm , plus center island perfect for Sunday brunches. + first flr,is mds quarters/ or 2nd guest rm, another guest room. Office and powder rm . and service entrance. Upstairs has four en suite bedrooms including spa like master w/ fireplace , gym rm, steam rm & sauna & amazing terrace overlooking mtns & city views all the way to the ocean. Direct access to remarkable pool and private lot of 24,544 sft. 3 car gar.+ motor ct