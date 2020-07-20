All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 22245 Chatsworth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
22245 Chatsworth St.
Last updated May 27 2019 at 11:53 AM

22245 Chatsworth St.

22245 Chatsworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22245 Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR 2BA horse property on 1/2 an Acre and a Pool - Nice house with big land zoned for horse property
the house is fully fenced in a nice quite area, at the very end of Chatsworth Street away from the traffic and city crowds

(RLNE4672137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have any available units?
22245 Chatsworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 22245 Chatsworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
22245 Chatsworth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22245 Chatsworth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 22245 Chatsworth St. is pet friendly.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. offer parking?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have a pool?
Yes, 22245 Chatsworth St. has a pool.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have accessible units?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22245 Chatsworth St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 22245 Chatsworth St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7950 West Sunset
7950 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Runway
12760 West Millenium Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90094
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College